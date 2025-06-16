Iran delivering more missile strikes on Israel — agency

DOHA, June 16. /TASS/. Iran’s armed forces have launched another series of missile strikes on targets in Israel, the Tasmin news agency reported.

It did not say however how many projectiles have been fired.

According to the Mehr news agency, the aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the country's elite military unit, are delivering a combined strike on Israel with the use of dozens of missiles and drones.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.