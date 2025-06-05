Lebanese forces dismantle more than 500 military installations in country’s south — PM

CAIRO, June 5. /TASS/. The Lebanese armed forces dismantled more than 500 military facilities in the southern areas of the country, which are home to Hezbollah units, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said.

"Our army has dismantled more than 500 military installations and weapons depots south of the Litani River," he said, the Lebanese news agency NNA reported.

According to the official, Lebanon "will not be able to achieve stability if Israel continues its aggression against it."

On April 30, the Lebanese news website Elnashra reported, citing a source in the country’s military command, that Lebanese forces dismantled more than 90% of Hezbollah's military infrastructure south of the Litani River.