Total number of nuclear warheads worldwide rises to 12,340 year-on-year — experts

TOKYO, June 4. /TASS/. The number of nuclear warheads worldwide has increased by 220 to 12,340 due to a nuclear arms buildup in the United States, China, and India, the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition (RECNA) at Nagasaki University said in a report.

According to it, the United States increased the number of nuclear warheads by 233 to 5,277, China by 100 to 60, and India by 10 to 180. A count based on data from specialized agencies and researchers globally shows that Russia has reduced the total number of nuclear warheads in its possession by 120 to 5,460. As of early June, the nuclear warhead figures included both deployable and non-operational stockpiles, as well as those retired and slated for dismantling.

Over the past year, the number of nuclear warheads held by France (290), Great Britain (225), and Pakistan (90) has not changed. RECNA also mentions Israel and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the report, which, its experts say, have 90 and 50 warheads, respectively, also unchanged year-on-year.

The Center said in a comment that as long as the United States and Russia account for more than 80% of deployable nuclear warheads, the two "hold a special responsibility for nuclear disarmament." RECNA puts the number of Russia’s deployable nuclear warheads at 4,310 and the US number at 3,700. However, the Center continued, the share of seven nuclear states that increased the number of their nuclear warheads rose from 12% in 2018 to 17% in 2025. RECNA called for establishing a new arms control and disarmament framework as soon as possible to replace the New START Treaty between the United States and Russia after it expires in 2026.