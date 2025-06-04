Zelensky likely to be invited to NATO summit but excluded from working meetings — agency

PARIS, June 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will probably be invited to the NATO summit scheduled to take place in the Hague in late June but will not attend working meetings, Agence France-Presse reported, citing an alliance source.

According to the source, "Zelensky is highly likely to be invited," but he "will not participate in the working meetings expected to take place in the Hague." The source added that most of the alliance’s member states "one way or another insist that he should be present" in the Hague but "no one wants to upset [US President Donald] Trump, who has "particularly complicated" reactions with Zelensky.

The Euractiv news website reported on May 15, citing sources, that Zelensky would not be invited to the NATO summit in the Hague for the first time since the start of Russia’s special military operation for fear that such an invitation "could trigger tensions, especially with Trump, who is trying to maintain talks with Russia and has actively opposed granting NATO membership to Ukraine in the near future." Yegor Chernev, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, stated on May 27 that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had avoided a direct answer when asked by Kiev to invite Ukrainian officials to the summit. Zelensky claimed on Telegram on June 2 that Ukraine had been invited to the event.

The NATO summit will be held in the Hague on June 24-25. Around 45 heads of state and government, 45 defense and foreign ministers, and some 6,000 delegation members are expected to participate.