PARIS, June 4. /TASS/. The provision on Ukraine's potential NATO membership will not be included in the final declaration of the alliance's summit, which will take place in The Hague on June 24-25, AFP reported, citing a diplomatic source.

"There will be nothing on the topic in the final summit declaration," the source said.

According to the news agency’s sources, Ukraine’s accession to NATO is not on the military alliance’s agenda, "at least not in the short or medium term." Additionally, the alliance does not intend to make "any new financial commitments" to support Ukraine.

The NATO summit in The Hague is scheduled for June 24-25, 2025. Alliance countries are expected to increase their military spending target level from the current 2% of GDP to the 5% proposed earlier by US President Donald Trump. However, NATO member states have not reached a consensus on increasing military spending. If they opt for it, they will have to cut social spending, which could lead to a worsening of the internal political situation and a large-scale economic crisis.