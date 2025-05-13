Indian premier notes Russian-made S-400 air defense system’s role during escalation

NEW DELHI, May 14. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s air defenses, which include Russian-made S-400 Triumph systems, have played a decisive role in its Operation Sindoor.

In a statement, published on the Indian government’s official website, the premier also praised domestically made Akash missile systems.

Previously, The Times of India reported that the premier visited the Adampur air base in the northwestern state of Punjab, where he posed in front of the S-400 system, purchased from Russia.

Indian-Pakistani relations soured after an April 22 terrorist attack in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese.

On the night of May 7, India attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, calling this operation Sindoor. Pakistan took retaliatory measures.

On May 10, New Delhi and Islamabad agreed on a ceasefire. Following the military talks, an agreement was reached that both sides would cease all firing and military action on the ground. However, hours later, drones were spotted in several cities in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Punjab and Rajasthan, air defense systems were activated, and power was cut off. On May 12, the Hindustan Times newspaper quoted its sources as saying that India would negotiate with Pakistan only at the military level, with no political contacts possible.