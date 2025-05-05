Russian sailors injured in US strikes on Yemen now in Moscow — embassy

DUBAI, May 5. /TASS/. Three Russian sailors injured during the US strikes on the Yemeni port of Ras Isa have been evacuated to Moscow where they are receiving medical aid, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Yemen told TASS.

"All three injured sailors are currently in Moscow, where they are receiving medical assistance. <...> Russian citizens were evacuated from Yemen two days ago," the official said.

Foreign Minister in the Houthi government Jamal Amer said on April 26 that three Russian sailors of the Seven Pearls oil tanker’s crew were injured after US strikes on Ras Isa, which came under the attack when this ship with the Russian crew was about to be unloaded.

Yevgeny Kudrov, Russia’s charge d’affaires in Yemen, told TASS on April 29 that one of the sailors was taken to a hospital in Sana and may need a surgery.

The embassy spokesman specified on Monday that the sailor with a serious injury would be operated in Moscow. The Russian diplomatic mission now has no comment on his condition. "We have not been following the fate of the injured man since he arrived in Moscow. Our priority now is the evacuation of Russian citizens who remain on board the ship," the agency source added.

Nineteen Russian sailors remain on board the Seven Pearls tanker. According to the charge d'affaires, the vessel is anchored close to the port, but is at a safe distance from the target zone of US missiles and air bombs. Kudrov said that the crew has everything they need on board, with food being supplied to the vessel.