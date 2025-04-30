Most Western citizens oppose sending troops to Ukraine, poll shows

PARIS, April 30. /TASS/. Most residents of Western countries do not support the idea of their governments deploying troops to Ukraine, according to a public opinion poll conducted by the Ipsos sociological center.

Respondents in 27 out of 29 surveyed nations expressed opposition to Western military involvement. This stance is notably strong in Hungary (87%), Switzerland (78%), the United States (63%), the United Kingdom (58%), and France (59%). In the Netherlands and Canada, 50% and 54% of those surveyed, respectively, hold this view. Sweden stood out as an exception, where more than half of respondents (56%) supported the idea of sending military personnel to Ukraine.

Among non-Western countries, the strongest disagreement with the idea came from residents of Thailand (84%), Malaysia (83%), as well as Turkey and Singapore (82% each).

Compared to a similar survey conducted in November 2024, a greater number of respondents in 27 of the 29 countries now believe that the conflict in Ukraine could come to an end this year.

The poll was carried out from March 21 to April 4 and included more than 23,000 respondents aged 18 and older. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier stated that the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil - under any flag and in any capacity - constitutes a threat to Russia, and that Moscow will not tolerate it under any circumstances.