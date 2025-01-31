Hungary would like EU sanctions against Russia to be lifted — Orban

BUDAPEST, January 31. /TASS/. Hungary would like the European Union’s sanctions against Russia to be lifted as they harm the economy of the entire bloc, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on the Kossuth radio station.

"Hungary is interested in sanctions [imposed by the EU against Russia] being lifted as in three years we lost 19 billion euros due to them," he said. The premier noted that he regularly mentions this at meetings with his EU colleagues in Brussels.

Hungary has never supported the sanctions policy, though it has not vetoed it either to avoid undermining the EU’s unity, Orban noted. "We do not want to leave the European Union or to block everything all the time, which is why we have always said that sanctions do not meet our interests, but we won’t veto them. Otherwise, the situation would have been even worse, and it would have paralyzed the whole European mechanism," he said.

Earlier, Hungary voted for each of the 15 packages of EU sanctions against Moscow, though it secured waivers in the energy sector for itself, ensuring that Russia still remains its key energy supplier. Hungary still receives the main volumes of oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, and the main volume of gas via the TurkStream pipeline and its branches in Bulgaria and Serbia. Moreover, the Paks NPP construction led by Rosatom has been exempt from the EU sanctions.