Trump sees need for diplomatic solution to Ukrainian conflict — secretary of state

NEW YORK, January 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is convinced that the conflict in Ukraine needs to be resolved by diplomatic means, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"The President’s point of view is this a protracted conflict and it needs to end. Now, it needs to end through a negotiation. In any negotiation, both sides are going to have to give something up. I’m not going to pre-negotiate that. I mean, that’s going to be the work of hard diplomacy, which is what we used to do in the world in the past, and we were realistic about it," he said in an interview with US journalist Megyn Kelly.

"That’s going to take time, but at least we have a President that recognizes that our objective is this conflict needs to end, and it needs to end in a way that’s enduring," the top US diplomat added.

On January 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed that Moscow was open to dialogue with the new US administration regarding the Ukrainian conflict. However, he emphasized that the primary objective should be addressing the root causes of the crisis. He also noted Russia's awareness of Trump’s statements and those of his team expressing a desire to restore contacts and the need to avoid a third world war.