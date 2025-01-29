West stages protests in Serbia in order to overthrow government — deputy prime minister

BELGRADE, January 29. /TASS/. Student protests in Serbia, supported by the opposition, have been organized by Western security services according to the scenario of color revolutions. The resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic amid the street unrest will not change the leadership’s approach to relations with Russia, which is an "ally and friend," Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin has said.

"There is no doubt that the events in Serbia were organized in accordance with the model of color revolutions, like those in Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, and China, and are now being launched in Slovakia. Western intelligence services initiated, organized and financed what is happening in Serbia with the aim to overthrow the government. They succeeded to an extent, but they have so far failed to overthrow President Vucic and endanger the parliamentary majority," Vulin told TASS.

"Alongside the Serbian security services, another barrier against color revolutions is the conviction of most Serbs that the authorities cannot be changed on the streets and Serbia should by no means follow Ukraine’s Maidan scenario. We are aware that wherever color revolutions won, the people began to be plundered, and the state and the nation betrayed," Vulin pointed out.

He paid special attention to Russia’s significant role in supporting Serbia, specifying that the assistance of "free countries such as Russia and China is extremely important."

"The resignation of the head of government Milos Vucevic is a moral act, and it in no way means a change in Serbia's policy towards its ally and friend Russia. In the coming days it will become clear whether we will form a new government or hold new elections. I can tell you with certainty: as long as Serbia is led by President Aleksandar Vucic and as long as I am part of the Serbian government, Russia can count on brotherly Serbia," Vulin stressed.

Protests in Serbia

Since November 2024, anti-government protests organized by students and opposition representatives have been held in Serbia. The main reason was a tragedy at the Novi Sad train station, which occurred on November 1 and resulted in the death of 15 people. From the very beginning of the street protests, the opposition has demanded "the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and Novi Sad Mayor Milan Djuric, the arrest of those directly responsible for the failures in the upgrade of the train station and the disclosure of the contract with the Chinese companies [that carried out the work]."

On January 27, students participating in the protest marches held a 24-hour protest, blocking one of Belgrade's largest highway interchanges. The students also announced a new protest demonstration on January 31. Columns of protesters will march about 100 kilometers from the capital to Novi Sad and block several bridges and adjacent streets in the city on February 1.

Vucic said he was ready to use the right to pardon for the first time to exempt detained demonstrators from prosecution in order to stop the fast-growing protests. The Serbian leader expressed the certainty about the West's involvement in attempts to provoke students and stage a color revolution. Earlier, amid the ongoing student protests, the president also announced an urgent renewal of the government. More than half of the ministers will leave their posts.

Prime minister's resignation

On January 28, Vucevic announced that he was resigning as prime minister. He expressed confidence that the ongoing student street protests were organized and controlled from abroad for the purpose of a coup d'·tat.

According to Serbian legislation, parliament is obliged to formally approve the resignation of the prime minister. Then there follows a period of 30 days, during which the Serbian president has the right to propose a new head of government with a program and a list of candidates for ministerial positions for parliamentary approval. If no agreement is reached, the president is obliged to disband parliament and call early elections, to be held no later than 60 days after the date is set.