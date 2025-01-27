National observers find no violations during vote counting in Belarus

MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. National observers have not identified any infractions in the process of vote counting at the presidential election in Belarus, the Public Election Observation Center stated on its Telegram channel.

"According to the information provided by the national observers, no infractions of bulletin counting procedures were discovered," the center said.

Observers also specified that "there were only several cases of citizen-voters provoking members of election commissions and violating public order." "The commissions reacted in accordance with the law," they noted.

A total of 44,000 national observers were accredited at the presidential election in Belarus, with more than 35,000 of them being representatives of public associations and political parties. Almost 500 international observers monitored the presidential election.

According to preliminary data of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko gained 86.82% of votes in the presidential election held on January 26, 2025.