No Iran-Trump communication since his inauguration — Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, January 27. /TASS/. Iran has not exchanged communications with the new administration in the United States after President Donald Trump assumed office, the Islamic republic's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi said.

"Several days have passed since the new government took power in the United States, but no communications have been shared. It is too early to discuss the establishment of any new channels of contact, although an official method for exchanging messages through the Swiss embassy in Tehran exists and will remain operational," the deputy foreign minister told the ISNA news agency.

He stated that although the mechanism established under the previous US President, Joe Biden, through Muscat, has been discontinued, "other countries have been facilitating the transmission of messages between the US and Iran."

From May to October 2024, Iran and the United States engaged in indirect talks mediated by Oman. During these discussions, they addressed the removal of unilateral US sanctions and Tehran's nuclear program. However, on October 14, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the halt of the negotiation process with the US "due to the special situation" in the Middle East. On January 21, 2025, Oman's Ambassador to Egypt, Abdullah bin Nasser bin Musallam Al Rahbi, told TASS that Muscat was ready to host talks on Iran's nuclear program again if there was a realistic chance of success.