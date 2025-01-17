Israel to free 2,000 Palestinians in first stage of Hamas deal — newspaper

TEL AVIV, January 17. /TASS/. The first phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement signed between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Doha on January 16 involves the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the initial phase will last 42 days, with implementation beginning two to three days after the signing. Women and children will be freed first, followed by female soldiers, then men over 50 and young people classified as "humanitarian cases." In return, Israel will release 2,000 convicted terrorists, including about 1,000 detainees held following the events of October 7, 2023. Of these, 250 are serving life sentences. However, none of the individuals involved in the October 7 attack on Israel will be released, the newspaper noted.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the Gaza ceasefire agreement was signed in Doha by Israel, Hamas, the United States, and Qatar on January 16. A meeting of the Israeli security cabinet will follow, along with a broader government session, the office announced. Israel will vote on the deal on Saturday.