Israeli army eliminates ten radicals, detains 50 Palestinians in West Bank

TEL AVIV, January 16. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen eliminated ten armed radicals by airstrikes and detained 50 Palestinians wanted on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities during counter-terrorist raids throughout the West Bank, the army press service reported.

"In other joint IDF and ISA activities over the last day, the IAF conducted strikes on approximately 50 terror targets across the Gaza Strip, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists, military compounds, weapons storage facilities, launch posts, weapons manufacturing sites, and observation posts," the statement reads.

On January 6, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following a meeting to assess the situation in the West Bank after the murder of three Israelis by unknown assailants on the highway near the settlement of Kedumim, approved a number of additional defensive and offensive measures to ensure security in the area.

According to earlier reports, more than 6,000 people have been detained in the West Bank since October 7, 2023 on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities. Over 2,350 of them are allegedly linked to the radical Hamas movement.