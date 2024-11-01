Moscow, Pyongyang develop partnership in all areas — North Korean top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea are developing cooperation in all areas, including politics, economy and military affairs, on the basis of the strategic partnership treaty, DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Currently, on the basis of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty of our two countries, which was concluded during the historic summit of our esteemed leaders in June in Pyongyang, exchange and cooperation are dynamically developing in all fields, including politics, economy, military affairs, and culture," the minister said.

She emphasized that Russia and North Korea have an important task "to further coordinate their foreign policy stance, as well as their course of action under the approval of the esteemed senior leaders, and thereby advance cooperation even further in all areas, as well as to respond effectively and jointly to all international issues at all international venues."