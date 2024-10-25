At least 20 people killed in Israeli airstrike at Beit Lahia in northern Gaza

CAIRO, October 25. /TASS/. At least 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air raid at the settlement of Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the WAFA news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the Israeli Air Force carried out several strikes at two building in the Beit Lahia’s residential district, injuring dozens of people, according to local doctors.

The Al Hadath TV channel reported that at least nine Arabs were became victims of the Israeli airstrike at the Al Shati refugee camp, also located in the northern part of the enclave.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave aimed at dismantling Hamas's military and political infrastructure and liberating the hostages. Hamas described its attack as a reaction to aggressive actions by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and began delivering airstrikes on the enclave, as well as certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in Gaza. Clashes continue in the West Bank as well.