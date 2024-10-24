Palestine looking to join BRICS, president Abbas says

CAIRO, October 24. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting that his country would like to join BRICS.

"We express gratitude to the leaders of BRICS for their position on the Palestinian issue and, in this light, we reaffirm Palestine’s desire to join the organization," Abbas said. According to him, Palestine "is willing to take part in all events at BRICS" to achieve the organization’s objectives and it would like to "build strategic relations" with members of the grouping. "Hopefully, Palestine’s application for accession to BRICS will be approved as soon as possible," the Palestinian leader added.

According to him, while the willingness on the part of quite a number of countries to join BRICS indicates "an urgent need to establish a balanced and just world order," the existing international system "demonstrates the inability to resolve crises raging globally, in particular the Palestinian issue."

On August 26, 2024, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal announced that Palestine will apply to join BRICS after the October summit in Kazan. Inviting Palestine to the Kazan summit sends a "positive message" and serves as a token of support for the Palestinian people, the diplomat added.