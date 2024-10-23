South African president calls for WTO reform

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) reform at an extended meeting of the BRICS summit.

"The reform of the World Trade Organization is also necessary," he said when commenting on economic aspects of cooperation between the association’s member states.

BRICS countries should revise trade routes for their further industrialization and deepen cooperation in the area of mineral resources, the president added.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit is the first to be attended by the new members of the association.