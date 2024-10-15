Armenian PM asks Azerbaijani leader to meet, sign peace treaty — politician

YEREVAN, October 15. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to hold bilateral meetings and sign a peace agreement during the CIS Heads of State Council meeting in Moscow on October 7-8, Sargis Khandanyan, head of the parliamentary commission for foreign ties and a member of the ruling Civil Contract party, told Armenpress.

"As far as I know, during the informal contacts that took place in Moscow on October 7-8, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to hold a bilateral meeting. More specifically, it was suggested that the foreign ministers hold a two-day meeting and get on the same page on one or two unagreed articles of the peace treaty, and then the leaders sign the agreement before COP29 in Baku," he said, adding that he had no information regarding the president's response to the proposal.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on 80% of the peace agreement and suggested that Azerbaijan sign previously agreed-upon points.