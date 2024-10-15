Gulf states not eager to take pro-Ukraine commitments to please EU — newspaper

BRUSSELS, October 15. /TASS/. The European Union will not succeed in convincing the Persian Gulf countries to make pro-Ukraine commitments ahead of the first EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit to be held in Brussels on October 16, Politico reported.

According to a draft final statement seen by the newspaper, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries decided to reject the EU's proposed provision on the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. According to the document, the Persian Gulf countries did not support the inclusion of a provision calling on all countries that help Russia circumvent sanctions to stop supplying it with equipment. Instead of the wording suggested by the EU, the Arab countries proposed to "urge all parties to stop sending weapons to the conflict."

The newspaper said that the draft statement points to "the ongoing difficulties the EU and its Western allies have had in winning others over to their coalition to support Ukraine and constrain Russia." Politico emphasized that the summit is "meant as a show of unity on everything from trade to energy and security."