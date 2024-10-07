Israeli strike on Beirut might have targeted Hezbollah’s deputy leader — media

BEIRUT, October 7. /TASS/. Israel carried out airstrikes on several targets around the Beirut airport earlier on Monday, probably targeting Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, Lebanon’s Naharnet news website reports.

According to the media outlet, the attack hit a facility at a fork in the road near a tunnel leading to the airport. Projectiles were also fired at the Al-Mreijeh district bordering the Al-Hadath suburb.

The Al Arabiya TV channel reported after Israel’s October 3 airstrike on an underground bunker in the Al-Mreijeh area that the attack had killed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Hezbollah Executive Council. The politician was seen as the main contender for the movement’s secretary general following the September 27 death of Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah. According to the TV channel, the attack also killed several high-ranking Hezbollah officials, as well as Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers.