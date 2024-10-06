Most Kazakhstanis support nuclear power plant project in referendum – exit polls

ASTANA, October 7. /TASS/ Most of those who voted in Kazakhstan’s referendum on the idea of building a nuclear power plant welcomed the project, as follows from exit poll statistics made public by the Institute of Complex Social Studies SOCIS-A and the Institute of Public Politics of the largest political party, Amanat.

"As many as 69.8% of the surveyed who took part in the voting said they voted in favor of a nuclear power plant, while disagreement was expressed by 30.2% of the participants. The turnout was at 67.3%," Alibek Tajibayev, an analyst at the SOCIS-A Institute, told a news briefing.

According to the Institute of Public Politics, uploaded to the Amanat party’s Telegram channel, the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan enjoys the support of 72.3% of the participants, while 27.7% are against.

A referendum on the possibility of building a nuclear power plant was held in Kazakhstan on October 6. More than 12.2 million were included in the electoral lists. In all, more than 10,000 polling stations were open on the voting day (59 of them in other countries). The referendum was recognized as valid: more than 50% of citizens eligible to vote took part. The turnout is estimated at 63.87%.