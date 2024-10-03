Lebanon to help Russians evacuate — envoy

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Lebanon will assist Russian citizens to evacuate from the republic in every way possible, Lebanese ambassador to Russia Shawki Bou Nassar told TASS.

"[The] Lebanese side will readily cooperate with the Russian side if such a need arises to," the ambassador noted. He pointed out that more than 10,000 Russians with dual citizenship live in the republic.

"I have learned that the Russian embassy in Beirut informed them about a telephone number for urgent cases. They can contact this number and the Russian embassy in Beirut can discuss how to help them," Shawki Bou Nassar noted.

The ambassador recognized that "the situation in Lebanon is a critical situation, and a lot of concerns [arise] about the future, the coming days and weeks in light of the Israeli aggression."

Earlier today, a special airplane of the Emergencies Ministry evacuated 60 Russians, including family members of diplomatic workers serving in Lebanon, from Beirut.

The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS that the evacuation is being organized in accordance with the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin and under the instructions of Emergencies Ministry head Alexander Kurenkov. Besides, the plane delivered 33 tons of humanitarian aid, including food, medicines, and 80 kW power plants, to Beirut.

On September 23, Israel launched an operation codenamed Northern Arrows against the Shiite organization Hezbollah and massive airstrikes on its military facilities. One of the strikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah in Beirut on September 27. The Shiite organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue confronting Israel. In the early hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in border areas in southern Lebanon.