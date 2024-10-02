Iran aims for deterrence with missile strike on Israel — expert

BANGKOK, October 2. /TASS/. Iran's missile strike on Israel is an attempt by Tehran to deter Israel from taking any more aggressive actions, Roostum Vansu, lecturer at the Institute for Peace Studies, Prince of Songkla University, told a TASS correspondent.

"In theory, this is an attempt to maintain Iran's balance of deterrence. That means that the threat of force by one side can persuade the other side to refrain from threatening to use force. So, if Iran does not respond, it will lose its deterrent power. The effect will depend on the quality and quantity of the [military force] force used this time. If it turns out that the air-defense of Israel and its allies can handle Iran’s missiles, preventing significant damage to Israel, that will mean that Iran’s deterrence power is ineffective. In this case Israel will continue to threaten Iran and its allies," he said.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran's armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel. An air-raid warning was declared throughout the country, and the population was ordered to take shelter. The IRGC said that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli army assured that the Iranian attack did not damage the combat capability of the country's air force.