Leader of Equatorial Guinea thanks Putin for help in strengthening defenses capabilities

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for help in strengthening the country's defenses.

"I would like to express my gratitude to my friend Vladimir Putin for sending instructors to my country, who contribute to strengthening the security and defenses. This is of great importance to our state," Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said during a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Kremlin.

"We always face threats, but we have been able to survive and we are surviving thanks to the support that our society demonstrates. Our society has welcomed the presence of Russian experts," Obiang Nguema Mbasogo added.

He said his country was exposed to "the effects of piracy."

"Russia's presence for us in this case plays an important role," Obiang Nguema Mbasogo stated.