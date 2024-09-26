US to give Ukraine JSOW glide bombs — Biden

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. The US will supply Ukraine with JSOW guided glide bombs that can hit targets at a long range, US President Joe Biden said.

"To enhance Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities, I have decided to provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) long-range munition," he said in a statement released by the White House.

Politico reported earlier that the Biden administration was considering giving Ukraine JSOW munitions for its F-16 fighter jets. These munitions can hit targets at a distance of more than 110 kilometers. According to the newspaper, the bombs do not have the range that Kiev asked its Western allies for. Nevertheless, Ukrainian forces will be able to stay far away from the front line and Russian air defense capabilities when launching the bombs, the report said.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Russia’s resolve and will not change the course of the special military operation.