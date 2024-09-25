Israeli military striking Nabatieh neighborhood in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 25. /TASS/. The Israeli military said it started striking the outskirts of the town of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

"The Israel Defense Forces have started strikes on the Nabatieh area. Details will follow," the IDF said in a statement.

Nabatieh is the administrative center of the province of the same name with a population of 120,000. The city is located 75 km south of Beirut and 15 km from the border with Israel.

The IDF earlier said it carried out a series of strikes on south Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley in the east of the country. Their stated targets were Hezbollah sites.