Israel to intensify pressure on Hezbollah, giving enemy no respite — General Staff

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. The Israeli military will intensify its assault on the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, and will not give the enemy any break, Israel Defense Forces General Staff Chief Herzi Halevi said.

"We should not give Hezbollah any respite. We will continue to operate at full capacity, accelerating the offensive and reinforcing all units," the military commander said after an operational meeting, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.

According to Halevi, "the current situation requires the continuation of intensive actions across all fronts."

On September 23, Israel announced the launch of a preventive offensive operation in Lebanon, dubbed "Northern Arrows." As part of the operation, Israeli forces are targeting Hezbollah's military infrastructure. The stated goal is to create a secure environment along Israel's northern border, allowing residents who were evacuated due to continuous shelling by Hezbollah since October 8, 2023, to return to their homes.