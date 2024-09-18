Iran pledges to take measures in response to attack on ambassador in Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Iran vows to take the necessary measures after the attack on its ambassador to Lebanon, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a letter sent to the UN Security Council.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will duly follow up on the attack against its ambassador in Lebanon, which resulted in his injury, and reserves its rights under international law to take required measures deemed necessary to respond to such a heinous crime and violation," said the letter circulated by the diplomatic mission.

The letter said that "the continued terrorist actions and violations of international law by the Israeli regime pose a serious threat to international peace and security."

"Western countries, especially the United States as a strategic ally, by their unwavering so-called ironclad support for this regime, bear international responsibility for all the internationally wrongful acts by the occupying regime," it said.