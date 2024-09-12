Group of Ukrainian pilots trained to fly F-16s in Romania — defense minister

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian pilots are being trained to fly F-16 fighter jets in Romania, and this would allow to increase the number of aircraft in service with the Ukrainian air force, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

After a phone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar on the subject of boosting Ukraine’s air deenses, Umerov wrote on Telegram: "There will be more F-16 fighter jets in the Ukrainian skies. A group of our pilots is already being trained in Romania."

He also said that a new Patriot air defense system, pledged by Romania, will be delivered to Ukraine soon.

On August 4, the Ukrainian leader confirmed that Kiev had received the first F-16s from its Western allies. British magazine The Economist said earlier that Ukraine had received ten F-16 fighter jets from Western countries and would receive twice this number by the end of this year. In all, Kiev may receive as many as 79·F-16 jets when all is said and done, the magazine reported. In late August, an F-16 was destroyed in Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal wrote that the loss of the aircraft has already prompted a discussion about the quality of training of Ukrainian pilots, whose courses were "accelerated" and curriculum - "not standard.".