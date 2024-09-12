Putin, Xi Jinping provide strategic guidance for Russia-China relations — top diplomat

STRELNA, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are developing strategic relations between the two countries at the highest level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with the Russian leader.

"Strong relations of mutual trust and deep friendship have been established between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mr. Putin, you are exercising strategic guidance of China-Russia relations at the highest level," the top diplomat said.

This has helped the China-Russia all-round strategic partnership to maintain a healthy and stable development momentum, he added.

The Chinese diplomat conveyed to Putin "the most cordial greetings" from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Wang Yi is on a visit to Russia on September 11-12. Earlier, he took part in a meeting of BRICS high representatives on security issues.