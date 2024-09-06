EU criticism of LGBT propaganda ban unacceptable for Georgia — PM

TBILISI, September 6. /TASS/. The European Union's concern over the law banning LGBT propaganda (the movement is designated as extremist Russia and prohibited by law) being adopted in Georgia is inappropriate for the country, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Earlier, the EU mission in Georgia issued a statement on behalf of Peter Stano, the European Commission's Lead Spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, condemning the draft law on banning LGBT propaganda, which the Georgian parliament passed in the second reading and intends to finalize in the nearest future. The statement says that the bill undermines the fundamental rights of some people. It also notes that the law will further strain relations between the EU and Georgia.

"It is highly outrageous for us when an EU official comes out and criticizes a law the sole purpose of which is to restrict LGBT propaganda, not human rights. For us, Europe means traditional values, Christian values. If someone wants to see Europe in a different way, it is certainly unacceptable for us," Kobakhidze told reporters.

The recent amendments to the law prohibit the registration of any marriages other than the union of a man and a woman and the adoption of minors by homosexual couples. A ban on sex reassignment surgeries is introduced, with criminal penalties ranging from one to four years of imprisonment. Individuals will be fined 1,500 GEL (about $532) for spreading LGBT propaganda at schools, and legal entities — 4,000 GEL (over $1,400). Broadcasters will be prohibited from airing intimate same-sex scenes or advertisements of such content. Individuals will be fined 800 GEL (about $284) for distributing LGBT-themed advertisements, while legal entities will be fined 2,500 GEL (about $886).

For disseminating sex reassignment or homosexual relations materials to minors, fines will be 1,000 GEL (about $355) for individuals and 3,000 GEL (more than $1,000) for legal entities. Public gatherings or demonstrations aimed at popularizing LGBT issues will also be banned. According to the amendments to the Criminal Code, offenses that carry a monetary fine will also be penalized with imprisonment of up to two years.