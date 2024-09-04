Four Syrian soldiers killed in gunfight with group of militants

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Four Syrian servicemen were killed and seven others injured in a gunfight with a sabotage and reconnaissance group of militants in the Latakia province, said Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

"In the Latakia province, four Syrian soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in a gunfight with a sabotage and reconnaissance group of militants in the settlement of Sandran," he said.

According to Ignasyuk, aircraft of the US-led international counterterrorism coalition violated the Syrian airspace in the area of al-Tanf eight times over the past day. He said the coalition made six violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, as it failed to coordinate flights of its unmanned aerial vehicles with Russia.

Over the past day, representatives of the Russian reconciliation center also conducted a humanitarian operation in the settlement of Ras al-Nuriyah in the Damascus province, handing out 300 food rations weighing a total of 2.9 tons, according to Ignasyuk.