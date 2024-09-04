Israeli military says it destroyed more than 200 radicals in Rafah area over past week

TEL AVIV, September 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it eliminated more than 200 armed Palestinian radicals during fighting in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza over the past week.

Units of the 401st Brigade have been conducting pinpoint operations in Tel al-Sultan, one of Rafah's neighborhoods, over the past week, based on intelligence at hand.

"To date, during the operations, the troops have eliminated more than 200 terrorists and found dozens of weapons in civilian structures," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF also found 10 launchers meant to fire long-range rockets at Israeli territory, according to the statement.