Ukrainian armed forces vow to increase security measures after Poltava strike

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian ground forces plan to reinforce personnel security measures at military facilities after the strike at the military educational center in Poltava.

"Personnel security measures will be tightened, as well as requirements to discipline and command of our military units," the ground forces press office said on its Telegram channel.

According to the press office, the ground forces command is carrying out an investigation in order to determine if proper security measures were taken at the Poltava facility. Meanwhile, the ground forces confirmed that servicemen were killed in the strike.

A military source told TASS that over 300 Ukrainian militants, including foreign instructors, were killed or injured at the training facility in Poltava.

On September 3, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Igor Mosiychuk said that several dozen Ukrainian servicemen were killed and about 600 got injured in the strike. He added that the responsibility for the incident lies with the Ukrainian military leadership, which made such concentration of personnel in one facility possible. The State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine initiated a criminal case. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also said that the circumstances of the strike are also being investigated by the Defense Ministry Main Inspectorate.