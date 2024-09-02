Israel to give harsh response to Hamas for killing six hostages — foreign minister

TEL AVIV, September 2. /TASS/. Israel holds Hamas fully responsible for the deaths of six hostages in the Gaza Strip and intends to give the radical movement a tough response, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

"The Hamas terror organization brutally executed six hostages to instill fear and attempt to fracture Israeli society. Israel will respond with full force to this heinous crime. Hamas is responsible and will pay the full price," Katz wrote on his X page.

On September 1, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the bodies of six Israeli hostages had been found the day before in an underground tunnel near Rafah. A Russian citizen was among the dead.

According to Hagari, all six were killed shortly before Israeli troops, who were fighting Palestinian radicals in the area, reached them. The Israeli Health Ministry said all of them had been shot at close range. According to forensic evidence, the victims died two to three days before the bodies were discovered. In turn, Hamas claimed that the kidnapped individuals were killed by the IDF's bombardment of the enclave.