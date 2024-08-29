Lukashenko says he will never order troops to fight outside Belarus — BelTA

MINSK, August 29. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he will never give orders to the Belarusian military to engage in battles outside the country.

"There have not been and will not be any orders to go outside our country. We will only go to war when they come to us with bad intentions. That's all," he said when taking verbal reports from officials on pressing issues of the media policy, the BelTA news agency reported.

According to the report, Lukashenko made the statement when speaking about the Ukrainian crisis.

"What I read makes me feel bad. These reviews of the world’s news media: ‘Lukashenko this, Lukashenko that. If he gives an order, they will go in there,’" he said.