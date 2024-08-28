Kuleba, Sikorski discuss steps to use NATO air defenses to take down targets over Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Poland Dmitry Kuleba and Radolsaw Sikorski discussed the Kiev’s request for NATO to use their air defense systems to protect the Ukrainian airspace.

"In the military sphere, we focused on the issue of MIG jets and agreed on further steps to create the possibility for Ukraine's neighbours to intercept from their territory Russian missiles and drones in the Ukrainian airspace," Kuleba said on his X page.

Speaking at the "Poland of the Future" forum in Olsztyn earlier, Kuleba admitted that, due to the West’s concerns regarding an escalation of the conflict, "each Ukrainian request for a new type of weapon was initially met with denial."

On July 8, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw will discuss the option of downing missiles travelling over western parts of Ukraine close to the Polish border. Back then, Washington treated the Polish initiative with skepticism. In Particular, White House Strategic Communications Advisor John Kirby noted that this could lead to an escalation of the conflict.