Finland’s Stubb not ready to send long-range weapons to Kiev due to proximity to Russia

HELSINKI, August 27. /TASS/. President of Finland Alexander Stubb ruled out shipment of long-range weapons to Ukraine at this point, noting that Finland is Russia’s western neighbor.

"This is not needed at this moment. One must remember that Finland is at the frontline. The 1,340-km border between NATO and Russia means that we have our role in this defensive war. And one goal for us is to make sure that our territory could not be attacked from the Russian side; we can support [Ukraine] in different ways," Stubb said on the yle TV channel.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Western states have increased their arms shipments for Ukraine multifold. Meanwhile, Kiev constantly requests more modern weapons and long-range missiles. Russia has repeatedly underscored that arms shipments and assistance in training of Ukrainian soldiers only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield.