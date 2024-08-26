Israeli military says it eliminated dozens of radicals in Gaza over past day

TEL AVIV, August 26. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it killed several dozens of armed radicals in Gaza fighting over the past day.

"Dozens of terrorists were eliminated" and some "terrorist sites" were destroyed near the town of Khan Younis, west of Rafah and on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, according to the IDF.

Also, soldiers in central Gaza "in various incidents used tank fire to eliminate several terrorist groups" that were operating near the troops and posed a threat to them, the IDF said.