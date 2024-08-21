India’s prime minister will not bring new peace plan on Ukraine to Kiev — expert

NEW DELHI, August 21. /TASS/. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not bring to Kiev a new peace plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine, but he will demonstrate New Delhi's readiness to support a peace solution, Robinder Sachdev, the president of the Indian thinktank Imagindia Institute, said commenting on Modi's upcoming visit to Kiev.

"I do not think that Prime Minister Modi will present any new peace plan in Ukraine. But yes, he will indicate that India is ready to support a peace resolution of the conflict," Sachdev said. According to him, India can certainly contribute to the settlement talks. "But India also realizes that no one country alone can help in resolution of the Ukraine conflict. India has a very good friendship with Russia, and also has very good relations with the United States, and as well India has the global image of a country of Gandhi and Buddha, and of promoting the philosophy of a middle path in personal lives, international relations, and the live and let live code," the analyst said.

Sachdev is certain that Modi's visit to Ukraine reflects India's growing role in global relations.

"Modi's first overseas bilateral visit after winning his third term as prime minister was to Russia, in a move that was a clear and bold signal of the importance that India placed on its relations with Russia," the expert recalled. "Now his third overseas bilateral visit will be to Ukraine, which shows that India is willing to play a high-profile role in global geopolitics, and in helping to build bridges of dialogue and diplomacy between the West and Russia," the political analyst pointed out.

Earlier, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that Modi would pay an official visit to Ukraine on August 23 at the invitation of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The ongoing conflict there will be one of the topics of the Indian prime minister's meetings in Kiev. As the Indian Foreign Ministry recalled, New Delhi has consistently advocated a settlement based on diplomacy and dialogue.