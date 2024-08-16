Lukashenko boasts Belarus’ readiness to counter any threats

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. Belarus has everything at its disposal to counter threats from its adversaries, the republic’s President Alexander Lukashenko told a meeting discussing military security.

"As minister [of Defense Viktor Khrenin] and State Secretary [of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich] and KGB chairman [Ivan Tertel] always report to me, we are fully ready to counter any threats being posed to Belarus. As far as I understand, we have everything to deflect potential nasty things, I mean attacks or assaults on Belarus, at our disposal," BelTA news agency quoted the Belarusian president as saying.

The Belarusian leader reminded the meeting that control over the country’s border with Ukraine had been strengthened following the recent Ukrainian drone incident. "Moreover, we dispatched some troops there. <…> I have received papers, and I have the corresponding map on me," he said.

On August 10, Lukashenko said that some drones flying from Ukraine had been downed over the republic the day before. The Belarusian leader issued instructions to deploy more troops to the Gomel and Mozyr areas on the border with Ukraine. Belarusian defense chief Khrenin explained that the decision to reinforce border troops had been made amid the developments in Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk Region.