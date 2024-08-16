{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump holds four-point advantage over Harris, poll shows

The poll, which was conducted online and on the phone on August 8 and 11-14, involved about 1,900 potential voters

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leads Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris by four percentage points in terms of voter support, a Rasmussen Reports poll found.

According to the polling company, 49% of those surveyed are ready to vote for Trump in the November presidential election, while 45% prefer Harris. Meanwhile, 3% of the poll’s participants said they favor another candidate, and 2% were undecided.

The poll, which was conducted online and on the phone on August 8 and 11-14, involved about 1,900 potential voters. The margin of error stands at two percentage points.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Current President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate with Trump, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. On July 21, he announced his decision to drop out and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president. Trump is the Republican presidential candidate in the election.

Middle East conflict
Iran debating whether to use force against Israel or run covert operation — CBS
British, US and French troops stationed in the Middle East helped Israel in downing Iranian projectiles
US wants Russians, Ukrainians to die in conflict — Lukashenko
At the same time, the Belarusian president once again urged to start negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, in the continuation of which only the West is interested
Russia unlikely to face defeat in Ukraine, US needs to offer compromise — experts
The alternative to that would be "fighting an endless war to a bloody stalemate in Ukraine," Michael Cohen, Christopher Preble and Monica Duffy Toft stressed
Germany should not send weapons to Kiev if it is behind Nord Stream sabotage — MP
Sahra Wagenknecht said that it is "absolutely evident that the federal government has no plans of investigating" the act of sabotage
Russian test systems for Oropouche virus proved their efficacy — watchdog
Testing kits employ the PCR method to quickly identify the pathogen, allowing healthcare specialists to urgently take the required epidemiological measures
Rutube launches function for quick transfer of content from YouTube
According to the press service, the creators will not have to duplicate the videos manually when changing the platform
Thailand’s parliament approves Shinawatra as country's next prime minister
The candidate secured 247 votes in her support as 128 lawmakers voted against her and 22 others abstained
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Russia’s strategic advantage intact amid Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region — agency
According to the report, "to conduct the Kursk operation, Kiev deployed battalions drawn from multiple brigades, some of which were pulled from the hottest parts of the frontline"
Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft with food, equipment for ISS placed in orbit
It is expected to reach the ISS in about two days
Russia seeks to strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in all areas — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat wished Hossain good health and success in his crucial work
Press review: Putin, Abbas talk Middle East and Kiev looks for outside help to fly F-16s
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 14th
Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Irkutsk Region, crew survives — top brass
According to preliminary data, a technical fault is behind the crash
High-ranking Russian generals a priority target for Ukrainian troops — deputy minister
Vladimir Kubyshko also noted that an attack attempt on him took place during one of his trips to Kherson
Russian Defense Ministry sets up coordination council for security in border areas
According to Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, its purpose is to improve the efficiency of comprehensive support for battlegroups that are engaged in guarding the state border
Polish presidency said it's unaware of details of investigation into Nord Stream sabotage
According to spokesman Wojciech Kolarski, it is also unaware about reported agreement with Vladimir Zelensky
Captured Ukrainian serviceman says foreigners take part in attack on Russian Kursk Region
Ruslan Poltoratsky said that "they were speaking English, Polish, maybe even French"
FACTBOX: What is known about operation to mop up Kursk Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy has lost over 2,000 servicemen there during the entire period of hostilities
Kiev admits Russian offensive not slowing down amid Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region
Military experts quoted by the newspaper even suggested that Russia would send forces not involved in the special military operation to suppress the Ukrainian attack
Russian Mi-28NM helicopters destroy massed Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk area
The strike was delivered by Vikhr missiles against reconnoitered targets
Kiev’s attack on Kursk Region failed to divert Russian forces from Donbass — diplomat
"Kiev didn’t make it a secret that they intended this step to improve their own negotiating positions in the future, which Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of staff at Zelensky's office, stated on August 8 without any hesitation," Maria Zakharova stressed
Kremlin aide underscores importance of maritime drone projects
According to aide to the Russian president Nikolay Patrushev, unmanned surface and underwater drones have a huge number of advantages
US may allocate additional security package to Ukraine in coming weeks — White House
John Kirby said that he dont have any announcements on capabilities to make today
Russian troops testing modified FPV drones in special military operation area
The tests run in conditions maximally close to a combat environment
US to seek release of Russian-American woman Ksenia Karelina — White House
US National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said the verdict represented "vindictive cruelty" by the Russian government
Russian army’s advance grows rapidly amid Ukraine’s Kursk offensive — Putin
Russian troops are confidently advancing forward along the entire battle contact line, the Russian leader stressed
Venezuelan president rejects US attempts to become Venezuela’s ‘executive branch’
Nicolas Maduro accused the US of pursuing "the imperialistic policy of interference" and advised Washington "to tackle its numerous domestic problems" instead
Many in Ukraine unhappy about moving elite troops from Donbass to Kursk — newspaper
On August 6, Ukraine launched a major offensive in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Russia counts on Bolivia’s participation in BRICS summit — embassy
The embassy also expressed Russia’s support to "Bolivia’s aspirations of joining BRICS"
Putin calls T-90M Proryv world’s best main battle tank
"The tank fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection," the head of state noted
West wants to strip Russia of access to Baltic Sea — Kremlin aide
It is using NATO’s new members to turn it into an ‘inland sea’ of the alliance, Nikolay Patrushev said
US Department of State approves sale of $5 bln worth of Patriot missiles to Germany
According to the Pentagon’s Office, Berlin previously requested up to 600 PAC-3 MSE missiles
Death toll from US, British strikes on Yemen exceeds 70 — Houthi leader
According to Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, this week alone the US has carried out at least 10 airstrikes in Yemen, including eight in al-Hodeidah province
Russia demands all countries respect Yemen's sovereignty — UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky pointed out that "the Houthis are acting not in a vacuum and their actions reflect the degree of accumulated annoyance in the region with the policy of Israel, which is literally trying to raze the Gaza Strip to the ground"
Iskander missile systems successfully destroy key Ukrainian military targets — producer
"This precision weapon is very powerful and highly intelligent," it said
Russian Justice Ministry lists five foreign organizations as undesirable
Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office designated the Konrad Adenauer Foundation as undesirable in the country
Germany issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian diver suspected of role in Nord Stream attack
The German Federal Public Prosecutor is also investigating two other Ukrainian diving instructors, including a woman, the newspaper said
Russia outpacing NATO in weapons production, profits not its primary concern — magazine
The artillery ammunition supply chain in the US is "in very bad shape," the article said
UN opposes display of Nazi symbols, racist rhetoric — secretary-general’s office
Deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said it, commenting on a video showing Ukrainian military wearing Nazi symbols on their uniform
Implementation of Russian, North Korean agreements ensures regional stability — Putin
Russian leader noted that two countries pay tribute to the soldiers of the Red Army and the Korean patriots who fought shoulder to shoulder
US still tries to learn more about goals of Kiev’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk
According to Sabrina Singh, it is up to Ukraine to comment on its military operations
US, UK deliver more strikes on Yemen — TV
According to the report, the attack targeted the coastal area of As-Salif
UN OHCHR requests access to Russia’s Kursk, Belgorod, Bryansk regions
Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Five drones, two drone boats intercepted off Crimea overnight
Air defense forces destroyed five UAVs over the Black Sea waters, Russian Defense Ministry said
Lukashenko says he won’t use tactical nuclear weapons unless enemy crosses border
The Belarusian leader stressed that "red buttons" had already been pressed around the perimeter of Belarus and Russia
West looks to absolve itself of responsibility for Nord Stream sabotage — Russian diplomat
It is reported that German prosecutors are also investigating two other Ukrainian diving instructors, including a woman
US overvalued defense assistance provided to Ukraine by $8.1 bln — report
The Special Inspector General report was compiled by the Department of Defense, the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development
Attack on Kursk Region to deplete Ukrainian elite forces — expert
It is reported that the attack on the Kursk Region could be compared to Nazi Germany’s 1944 attack on the Western front, which surprised the Allies
Russian mission to UN sees Kiev’s use of US weapons in Kursk Region as act of escalation
"We are being absolutely blunt about this with our US colleagues," Dmitry Polyansky stressed
US allocated $174.19 bln in connection with Russia’s special op — report
The special inspectors said the funds were directed for military, direct budget, development, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine
West involved in planning of attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk region — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev dismissed the US Department of State’s claims of non-involvement into the matter
Germany to ship 4 IRIS-T air defense systems, 30 Leopard tanks to Kiev before 2025
Representitive of the Berlin Christian Freuding presented the list of the shipments to Ukraine planned for 2024
Russian ministry says Kursk Region incursion run, coordinated by Western special services
According to an analyst and former adviser to the Russian Defense Ministry Andrey Ilnitsky, the strategy of Western countries is to destroy Russia as an independent sovereign state
American family escapes moral decline in US, seeks asylum, better life in Russia
Irina Volk noted that Leo and Chantel Heyer were born and raised in New York
Ukrainian forces unprepared for Russia’s resistance in Kursk Region — Chechen commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukrainian combat hardware is currently under attack by a large number of Russian units
Attack on Kursk Region won’t allow Ukraine to regain lost territories — expert
Bruno Macaes pointed out that the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Kursk Region is inevitable, also because it will be very difficult for the Ukrainian authorities to justify to their citizens the price they will have to pay for continuing this operation
Ukraine facing biggest losses since start of special military op — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Russian forces were eliminating Ukrainian troops and equipment in large numbers in all areas of the special military operation
West 'deaf, blind' to Ukraine’s attacks on civilians — envoy
The Westerners, in addressing the meeting, "borrowed from their trusty playbook which they receive from some kind of command center," Rodion Miroshnik noted
Mirra Andreeva of Russia advances to Round of 16 of WTA Cincinnati Open
She defeated Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic
Zelensky personally approved Nord Streams sabotage — newspaper
Ukrainian businessmen, among others, were to finance the bombing
Russian forces clear Martynovka in Kursk Region of Ukrainian troops — commander
It is noted that the Ukrainians had been pulling "everything they could" to those settlements with a view to breaching the Russian defenses and establishing a route to push deeper into Russia as they realized that Russian forces had been holding them off
US open to sending long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine — Politico
According to the report, no final decision has been made about transferring the weapon, but the administration is working through some details
Launch of Russia’s Bion-M biosatellite postponed to 2025 — source
The spacecraft, taking 75 mice and 1,500 drosophila flies, as well as plants and microorganisms to space, was initially planned to blast off on September 1
Kiev’s forces start digging in in Kursk area to escape destruction — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov stressed that Russian troops would soon launch an all-out offensive to destroy the remaining enemy forces
FACTBOX: Russian troops take Krupets back: situation in Kursk Region
Kiev lost up to 340 servicemen and 19 armored vehicles, including five Bradley infantry fighting vehicles throughout the day
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will not have POW status — Russian military
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov warned that all foreign mercenaries, detained in Ukraine, would be brought to justice on criminal charges
Fire at Tu-22M3 plane crash site promptly eliminated
On August 15, a Tu-22M3 plane crashed in the Irkutsk Region during a planned sortie
Kursk attack fails to turn tide of hostilities in Ukraine's favor — newspaper
The journalist pointed out that "Russian patriotism shouldn’t be underestimated - especially when the fight is on home soil"
Zelensky, Duda could agree to sabotage Nord Stream pipelines — former intelligence chief
August Hanning noted that Poland's refusal to participate in the investigation and the departure from the country of one of the suspects also indicate the involvement of Polish authorities in the sabotage
In Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine suffers losses and captured soldier gives testimony
In the Kauchuk area, Ukrainian mobile groups riding armored vehicles were stopped as they attempted a breakthrough into Russian territory
Pentagon sees no particular need for Kiev to use longer-range weapons
US believes that Ukranian forces can be effective on the battlefield by knitting West-supplied capabilities together
Kiev moving combat medics from near Kharkov to Sumy region — Russian military expert
Andrey Marochko suggested that the move comes as Kiev was not prepared for heavy "sanitary and irretrievable losses" when it planned its attack on the Kursk Region
Turkey won’t let Israel 'set region on fire', vows Erdogan
The Tuskish leader also said that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the Turkish parliament on Thursday
Press review: Berlin's Nord Stream probe smells fishy and Putin tables peace proposal
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 15th
Russia’s Su-34 hits Ukrainian personnel, hardware in borderline Kursk Region — top brass
Pilots successfully returned to their home base
Infrastructure facilities suffer damage in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region
Earlier, air raid warnings were issued and then lifted in a number of Ukrainian regions
Member-countries of Eurasian banks council can agree upon common approaches in ESG sphere
Countries identified resolution of issues related to disclosure of reports in the sustainable development sphere and the expansion of the range of financial products in ESG among key tasks during the three next years
Pilot of Tu-22M3 bomber that crashed in Irkutsk dies
Governor Igor Kobzev expressed his condolences to the pilot’s friends and family
Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian army’s Starlink satellite antennas in Kherson area
Russian forces carry out combat operations in the daytime and at night using thermal imagers installed on quadcopters
NATO invades Russia in Kursk Region, ex-US intel officer says
Scott Ritter noted that the Russian army was learning from the situation in the Kursk Region and would use that experience in the future
Kiev may not have enough ammunition for offensives in medium term — report
"The current level of donations for artillery systems will not meet the Ukrainian army’s reconstitution and force generation requirements," the report emphasizes
All four pilots of Tu-22M3 crashed in Irkutsk Region found alive — governor
Igor Kobzev said that that two pilots are in satisfactory condition, while the other two are currently being examined
Belarus to provide immediate response in case of border violation — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, this response "has been prepared as an order kept in safe boxes"
Russia attaches great importance to strategic partnership relations with India — Putin
The Russian leader extended his heartfelt congratulations to Droupadi Murmu and Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's Independence Day
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region fraught with serious risk for Ukraine — expert
Franz-Stefan Gady pointed out that the lack of infantry was a serious problem for Kiev
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
Expert calls Kiev’s attack on Kursk 'strategic blunder which will accelerate its defeat'
According to John Mearsheimer, the Ukrainian armed forces "lost many soldiers and a huge proportion of their equipment" while "the key determinant of success in a war of attrition is the casualty-exchange ratio, not capturing territory"
Kursk attack may get Ukrainian army in more trouble on eastern front — newspaper
The paper points out that in order to carry out the attack, Ukraine "transferred troops and weapons from its already-creaking front lines," which "risks making a bad situation worse"
OHCHR experts invited to Russian office in Geneva to discuss request to visit country
The experts will be received at our permanent mission in Geneva and provided with facts to eliminate their illiteracy and blunt their cynicism, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russian Lancet loitering munition wipes out Ukrainian armored vehicle in Kursk Region
Russian Defense Ministry uploaded a video showing the destruction of a Kozak armored fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian army
Russia plans to raise its fleet’s combat capabilities amid West's threats — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, Maritime Collegium will analyze the legislative basis related to maritime activities
Court arrests US citizen for attacking police officer in Moscow
The court turned down Joseph Tater and his defense counsel’s request for a measure of restraint other than custody
Kiev troops will be forced to retreat from Russia after attack on Kursk region — expert
According to Monica Duffy Toft, Kiev’s surviving troops and equipment "will be redistributed, after rest and refit, to other critical areas of Ukraine’s front with Russia"
Kadyrov reveals number of Chechen fighters involved in Ukraine special operation
Fighters from the Chechen Republic have been successfully coping with their assigned missions since the first days of the special military operation in Ukraine
Kiev hints at discussing preparation for Kursk assault with West — newspaper
Earlier, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters that Washington did not take part in the planning or preparation for the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region
China introduces antimony export restrictions - Ministry of Commerce
Restriction covers organic compounds of antimony with their purity over 99.999% and antimony-related technologies, including the technology of gold and antimony melting and separation
Kiev’s losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops took out Ukrainian units and equipment in the areas of Loknya, Kremiany, Oleshnya, Sverdlikova and Daryino
Russian troops liberate Ivanovka community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility
