Trump holds four-point advantage over Harris, poll shows

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leads Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris by four percentage points in terms of voter support, a Rasmussen Reports poll found.

According to the polling company, 49% of those surveyed are ready to vote for Trump in the November presidential election, while 45% prefer Harris. Meanwhile, 3% of the poll’s participants said they favor another candidate, and 2% were undecided.

The poll, which was conducted online and on the phone on August 8 and 11-14, involved about 1,900 potential voters. The margin of error stands at two percentage points.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Current President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate with Trump, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. On July 21, he announced his decision to drop out and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president. Trump is the Republican presidential candidate in the election.