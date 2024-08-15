US Department of State approves sale of $5 bln worth of Patriot missiles to Germany

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. The US Department of State approved the potential sale of $5 billion worth of Patriot anti-air missiles to Germany, according to the Pentagon’s Office for Security Cooperation.

According to the Office, Germany previously requested up to 600 PAC-3 MSE missiles, with accompanying equipment, from the United States.

In addition, the Department of State also approved the sale of six MQ-9 Reaper drones and accompanying equipment to Italy, total worth $738 million. The Pentagon reportedly notified the US Congress about the abovementioned deals on Tuesday.