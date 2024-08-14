Iran always ready to stand up to any aggression, to retaliate Israel’s actions — envoy

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Iran is always ready to stand up to any aggression, Israel will receive a response to its actions, the country’s ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS.

Commenting on the possibility of abandoning plans to attack Israel ahead of a new round of talks in Qatar on the Gaza ceasefire, the diplomat recalled that "the words of Iran's spiritual leader about the answer for the spilled blood" and the Iranian side's attitude show that it will follow through.

"There will be a response, but we do not know when exactly," the diplomat said. "In any case, the Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready to stand up to any aggression, we will respond to it (Israel - TASS)," he pointed out.