Nominee for Iran’s foreign minister believes nuclear deal can’t be restored

DUBAI, August 14. /TASS/. Tehran won’t be able to renew the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program, so it needs to focus on fighting Western sanctions, said Abbas Araghchi, a candidate to lead the Iranian Foreign Ministry

The nominee’s words were recounted to the Tasnim news agency by Mohsen Fathi, deputy head of the Iranian parliament's social affairs commission, after Araghchi attended a meeting of the committee.

"The JCPOA can no longer be revived. The goal of our government is not the JCPOA but the lifting of sanctions," Fathi quoted him as saying, Tasnim reported.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and sanctions against Iran went back into force. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France were in talks with Iran to reinstate the deal, but the efforts ended in 2022, achieving no result. Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressed willingness to talk to the West about restoring the JCPOA, but he did not provide any specific terms for renewing the agreement.