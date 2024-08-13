BERLIN, August 13. /TASS/. By attacking borderline districts in Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukraine risks exhausting its valuable reserves which may have been used elsewhere on the frontline, military expert, Austrian Armed Forces officer Markus Reisner said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ).

"If the Ukrainian army manages to hold on to this area, it will at least have a bargaining chip. But in the worst-case scenario, precious reserves are being wasted which may be used in some other location," the expert stated, replying to a question about the Kiev regime’s options.

A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6. Air raid alerts have been repeatedly declared in the region. As a result of the attack, 12 residents were killed. According to the latest data, 121 people have been injured, including 10 children. Sixty-nine people have been hospitalized, including 17 in serious condition. More than 8,000 people have left the Kursk Region’s borderline areas on their own or in organized groups.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the onset of military actions in the Kursk area, the Kiev regime has lost up to 2,030 troops, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers. Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, has asserted that the situation near Kursk is under control with Ukrainian forces suffering the worst losses since the launch of Russia’s special military operation.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine "will undoubtedly receive a worthy response" for its attack on the Kursk Region, while Russia will achieve all its goals.