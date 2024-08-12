Ukrainian forces start using drone ambushes in Kharkov Region — official

LUGANSK, August 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops started using drone ambushes in the Kharkov Region, said Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region's civil-military administration.

"Recently, Ukrainian forces have often used drone ambush tactics in the Kharkov area. Ukrainian drone operators land FPV drones on roads or rooftops of buildings," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Ganchev, whenever any movement is detected, the drones take off and slam into the moving targets. The official said similar tactics had earlier been spotted in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"These days we are seeing the same drone attack methods in our region, too. Unfortunately, there have already been cases when these actions of Ukrainian militants caused civilians in the Kharkov Region to suffer," he said.