Iran's response to Israeli actions to be severe but just — general

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Tehran's response to Israel's actions will be firm yet proportional, Brigadier General, Deputy Chief of Operations of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Ali Shadmani told TASS on the sidelines of the Army 2024 Forum.

"From Iran's point of view, [by assassinating Hamas politburo chairman Ismail Haniyeh], the terrorist group has disturbed the security balance in the region. The world majority has no say here: a strong country like Iran will have to retaliate. The method of retaliation was determined by our spiritual leader. It was not an easy choice," he said.

"There are two forces at play in this environment - the situation in the region and domestic issues. All statesmen have unanimously come to the conclusion that the response should be strong yet measured," the general added.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly.

Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City.

In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages.

Another round of escalation in the Middle East followed the violent death of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the elimination of Hezbollah top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah held Israel responsible and asserted that the attacks will be met with retaliation.

